Soccer

Former Canada international Carmelina Moscato takes job with Canadian Soccer Business

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Former Canadian international Carmelina Moscato has been appointed manager of women’s professional football development for Canadian Soccer Business.

CSB represents a collection of soccer properties in Canada, including all corporate partnerships and broadcast rights for the men’s and women’s national teams and all Canadian Premier League commercial assets.

Canada currently does not have a pro women’s team, with its top talent in the U.S-based NWSL or playing abroad. Canadian captain Christine Sinclair, who plays south of the border for the Portland Thorns, has been among those calling for a pro women’s presence in Canada.

“We want to continue growing the current pathway to create opportunities for women to achieve their dream of a professional football career here in Canada,” Moscato said in a release.

The 35-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont., won 94 caps for Canada between 2002 and 2015.

“We are thrilled to have Carmelina join our team and support CSB’s efforts to grow and expand League1 Ontario,” said Eva Havaris, vice-president of strategy for Canadian Soccer Business.

“She is a leader on and off the field. Her passion, expertise and experience in the game at all levels will be instrumental in raising the bar and elevating the conversation around the future of the women’s game in Canada.”

Moscato was an assistant coach at the University of Louisville and University of Wisconsin. She also served in a technical support role with Canada Soccer’s women’s national youth program.

Most recently she was an TV analyst for the Women’s World Cup in France.

Moscato, who was part of Canada’s bronze-medal team at the 2012 Olympics, was inducted into the Mississauga Sports Hall of Fame in June.

