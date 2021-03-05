 Skip to main content
Soccer

Former CPL MVP Tristan Borges rejoins Forge FC on loan from Belgian side

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Hamilton Forge FC's Tristan Borges controls the ball through the midfield during Scotiabank CONCACAF League 2019 second half soccer action against the CD Olimpia in Hamilton on Aug. 22, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Tristan Borges, a former player of the year in the Canadian Premier League, is returning to Forge FC.

The CPL champion announced Friday a loan deal with Belgium’s Oud-Heverlee Leuven that will see the attacking midfielder rejoin the Hamilton-based side for the 2021 Canadian Premier League season.

Hamilton sold Borges to the Belgian team in January 2020. At the time, CPL commissioner David Clanachan called Borges’ move a “landmark transfer” for Forge and the league.

Borges made 33 appearances in 2019 for Forge in all competitions, finishing as the CPL’s Golden Boot winner with 13 goals while tying for first in the league with five assists. He was named the league’s player of the year and U-21 player of the year after scoring the winning goal in the first leg of the CPL finals in October at Tim Hortons Field against Calgary’s Cavalry FC.

Borges has represented Canada at the under-17 and under-20 level and won his first senior cap for Canada against Barbados in January 2020.

He played for SC Heerenveen’s under-21 side in the Netherlands from 2016 to ’18 before returning home for the CPL’s inaugural season in 2019. With Portuguese bloodlines, he has a European passport that eased the move abroad.

