Toronto FC has appointed former fullback Justin Morrow as the club’s technical development manager.

Morrow will assist the “pathway development” between the club academy, Toronto FC II and first team. Morrow, one of the leaders at Black Players for Change, will also lead equity diversity and inclusion efforts in collaboration with initiatives by team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.

“We are so pleased Justin will be joining us as he enters the next phase of his career,” Toronto president Bill Manning said in a statement. “Justin has been a leader on and off the field during his MLS career and he will help the club tremendously with our homegrown pro player pathway. The future is bright for Justin.”

Morrow retired after the 2021 season, ending a distinguished 12-year MLS career eight of which he spent with Toronto making 254 appearances across all competitions.

“He brings out the best in people He’s a fantastic guy,” Bob Bradley, Toronto’s head coach and sporting director, told reporters from California where Toronto is holding the first portion of its training camp.

Morrow, a Cleveland native named the 2021 MLS Works Humanitarian of Year, is a member of the board of Black Players for Change and served as the organization’s first executive director.

“I’m so grateful to be starting off the next chapter of my career with the club that has been my home for the past eight years,” said Morrow, a former U.S international. “I hope to make this next chapter just as memorable as the last by helping Toronto FC win from outside the lines and I can’t wait to get started.”

He joins fellow former TFC alumni Jason Hernandez in Toronto’s front office. Hernandez is the club’s assistant general manager, covering player personnel, engagement and strategy.