Former Toronto FC defender Themi Antonoglou has signed with Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League.

Antonoglou signed a hometown contract with Toronto in May 2022, making 13 MLS appearances before TFC declined his option last November. The 22-year-old from Toronto was the 30th player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy, which he joined in January 2015.

“Themi will bring undeniable quality to our squad,” Valour coach and GM Phillip Dos Santos said in a statement. “He’s a player who acquired valuable experience in the past few years with TFC. I like his composure on the ball and ability to read situations well on the field.”

In other CPL news, Atletico Ottawa has acquired Liberman Torres from Spain’s Villarreal CF B on loan for the 2024 season. The 21-year-old from Ecuador came up through Ecuadorean side Independiente del Valle’s academy, featuring once for the first-team squad in 2020. He played for Independiente’s under-20 side in 2022, before joining Villarreal CF B that summer.

Most recently he was on loan with Spain’s Recreativo de Huelva.

“Torres is a versatile defensive player, who is physically strong and good on the ball allowing us to use him both as a central defender and a defensive midfielder,” said Atletico Ottawa CEO Fernando Lopez.

York United FC now under Mexican ownership, has brought in Mexican midfielder Josue Martinez and defender Orlando Botello on loan from CF Monterrey through the end of 2024.

The 21-year-old Martinez, a Mexican youth international, has made almost 120 appearances with Monterrey’s under-20, under-23 and reserve teams.

“An intelligent, composed midfielder with excellent awareness, a great touch and an ability to break lines,” said York coach Martin Nash.

The 22-year-old Botello played for Atletico Morelia’s under-20 side, Mazatlan FC and second-tier side Cancun FC before joining Monterrey in 2022, making 20 appearances for the U20, U23 and reserve sides.

“Orlando is a strong, technically astute full-back and provides plenty on both sides of the ball,” Nash said.