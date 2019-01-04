Former Toronto FC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko confirmed as new Columbus Crew president

Open this photo in gallery Toronto FC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko is pictured outside a news conference in Toronto on Dec. 13, 2016. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Columbus Crew SC confirmed former Toronto FC GM Tim Bezbatchenko as its new president Friday, with Caleb Porter coming on board as coach.

Bezbatchenko’s return to his roots – he comes from Westerville, just outside Columbus – was expected. Toronto FC named Ali Curtis as its new general manager on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Bezbatchenko joined Toronto in September, 2013, helping build the club into MLS champions. He was GM and vice-president of soccer operations when he left.

Story continues below advertisement

The 43-year-old Porter becomes the eighth head coach in Columbus history. He coached the Portland Timbers from 2013 to 2017, winning MLS coach of the year honours in 2013 and the MLS Cup in 2015.

Gregg Berhalter had been Columbus’ head coach and sporting director since November 2013. He left in late November to coach the U.S. men’s national team.

“We are thrilled to have secured Tim Bezbatchenko and Caleb Porter to lead Columbus Crew SC,” the new Columbus investor-operator group said in a statement. “Tim’s track record in building a successful team, including an MLS Cup in 2017, along with his experience on both the league-side and club-side of Major League Soccer make him uniquely qualified to serve as president and provides strong leadership.

“Caleb has been a proven winner every place he has coached and like Tim won an MLS Cup in 2015.”