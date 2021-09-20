 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Soccer

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Former Toronto FC skipper Jim Brennan returns to BMO Field with York United FC

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Jim Brennan, Toronto FC’s first-ever signing and captain, has fond memories of the MLS club. But he’s looking to take it down this week.

Now head coach and technical director of York United FC, Brennan will be on the visitors bench at BMO Field on Wednesday when his Canadian Premier League team takes on TFC in the Canadian championship quarterfinal. Toronto, languishing in the MLS basement at 4-15-6, has targeted the domestic cup competition, seeing it as a way to get something out of a nightmarish campaign.

Brennan is all too aware of that. And Monday, he happily noted that the pressure was all on the MLS side.

Story continues below advertisement

“For our players now, there’s no pressure on them going into this game,” he said. “I want them to go out there and enjoy the occasion, play with freedom. The pressure’s going to be all on TFC. They’re at home. They’re the big guys in the country.”

Still, he expects TFC to come out hard, given its need for success in something this season.

“They need this for their season now. This is what they’ve got left. They’re going to be coming at us and it definitely won’t be an easy match at all. I expect them to come out guns a blazing.”

York (6-5-8) currently stands fourth in the CPL, is unbeaten in its past five league games (2-0-3) and has lost just once in its last 10 outings (4-1-5).

The game is one of three Canadian Championship quarter-finals Wednesday.

Defending CPL champion Forge FC has already advanced to the semi-finals having beaten Valour FC 2-1 last Wednesday. The Hamilton-based club will play either CF Montreal or HFX Wanderers FC, who play at Wanderers Ground.

The Toronto-York winner will face either Cavalry FC or Pacific FC, who meet at ATCO Field.

Story continues below advertisement

York United defeated League 1 Ontario’s FA Masters FA 5-0 in preliminary-round play. Toronto had a bye to the quarter-finals.

Toronto has won the Canadian Championship seven times, most recently in 2018 when it hoisted the Voyageurs Cup for the third straight year. Montreal is the defending champion.

Brennan won the tournament four times with Toronto FC. In 2009, as a player he helped Toronto to a 6-1 win in Montreal in the final game of the tournament, then a round-robin affair, taking the title on goal difference over Vancouver.

He also won it as an assistant GM and assistant coach.

“It’s a great competition and obviously it’s getting bigger and bigger every year and even more hard to win,” Brennan said. “For these young guys, getting their first taste of the Canadian Championship, it’s a great opportunity. And look you never know what’s going to happen on any given day.”

Pacific FC has already shown that, knocking out the Vancouver Whitecaps by a 4-3 score in the preliminary round.

Story continues below advertisement

Brennan, a feisty fullback/winger as a player, made 84 appearances for TFC before moving upstairs to the front office in April, 2010. He says he’s looking forward to returning to BMO Field.

“It’s not so much for me but watching our players perform on a big stage, a fantastic ground and against a good team,” he explained. “So that’s what I’m really looking forward to, is seeing how our players embrace the occasion.”

He says the key thing for his squad is to control their emotions and not let the moment get to them.

Brennan noted many of his players grew up in the Toronto area supporting TFC. York winger Michael Petrasso was once a member of the TFC academy.

But Brennan played down the Toronto derby angle.

“I’m a firm believer [that] derbies take a while to develop. This is our first game against them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brennan, now 44, left his Newmarket, Ont., home as a teenager to pursue his soccer career.

His original destination was Glasgow’s Celtic but the manager got fired on the eve of his arrival, ending the Scottish powerhouse’s interest. Brennan found himself headed to Bristol City instead, kicking off a distinguished pro career that also took him to Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town, Norwich City, Southampton and finally Toronto FC.

A member of the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame, Brennan won 49 caps for Canada and was a member of its winning Gold Cup squad in 2000.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies