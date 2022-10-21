The Vancouver Whitecaps say they are mourning the death of former striker Masato Kudo.

Japanese club Tegevajaro Miyazaki announced on its website Friday that the 32-year-old player had died.

Club president and CEO said Keita Nimura in a statement in Japanese that Kudo was “a very successful player” who had “no arrogance and a great attitude.”

The Whitecaps said earlier this month that Kudo underwent brain surgery in Japan and was in intensive care.

The Japanese international played the 2016 Major League Soccer season in Vancouver, tallying two goals and one assist in 17 appearances.

Kudo also played for several professional teams in Japan and for the Brisbane Roar in Australia.