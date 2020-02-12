 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Four Canadians named to CONCACAF Best 11 at Olympic qualifier

The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jordyn Huitema handles the ball in front of a Costa Rican defender during a match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, 2020.

Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Teenager Jordyn Huitema, who led the tournament in scoring, is one of four Canadians named to the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Championship Best 11.

The 18-year-old striker is joined by goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe, centre back Kadeisha Buchanan and fullback/midfielder Ashley Lawrence on the tournament all-star team.

The U.S., which defeated Canada 3-0 Sunday in Carson, Calif., in the tournament final, has three players on the Best 11 – Christen Press, Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan. Also on the all-star squad are Costa Rica’s Stephanie Blanco and Raquel Rodriguez, Haiti’s Nerilia Mondesir and Mexico’s Renae Cuellar.

Story continues below advertisement

Huitema won the Golden Boot with a tournament-leading seven goals, five of which came in a 9-0 group-stage win over Jamaica.

Labbe claimed the Golden Glove Award after posting three clean sheets in four matches.

Press won the Scotiabank Golden Ball as tournament MVP. The American forward scored five goals, including a goal in every group-stage match, plus the semi-final win over Mexico.

Canada and the U.S. will represent CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean, at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies