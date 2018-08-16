France tops FIFA rankings after World Cup victory; Germany falls to 15th

World Cup winner France tops the FIFA rankings for the first time in 16 years.
France beat Croatia 4-2 last month for its second World Cup title, and jumped up six places to reclaim the No. 1 spot it last held in May 2002.
Belgium, which lost to France in the semi-finals, moves up one place to second on the list published Thursday by soccer’s governing body.
Brazil, beaten by Belgium in the quarter-finals, fell one to third. Croatia climbed 16 places to fourth to equal its best ranking from five years ago.
World Cup quarter-finalist Uruguay jumped nine spots to fifth and semifinalist England moved to sixth from 12th.
Host Russia kicked off the tournament as the lowest-ranked of the 32 teams. But an unexpected run to the quarter-finals, where it lost to Croatia on penalties, pushed it up 21 places to 49th.
Defending champion Germany’s surprise elimination from the group stage dropped it from first to 15th.
