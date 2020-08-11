 Skip to main content
France’s Lille to unveil Canada’s Jonathan David as its newest signing

Neil Davidson
THE CANADIAN PRESS
United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen (1) watches through the legs of Canada forward Jonathan David (20) as he lines up a shot on net during first half of CONCACAF Nations League soccer action in Toronto on Oct. 15, 2019.

Canadian forward Jonathan David will be unveiled today as the newest member of France’s Lille.

A source, not authorized to speak because the signing has not yet been announced, confirmed the deal and its timing.

The 20-year-old David, voted Canada’s player of the year in 2019, tied for leading scorer in the top Belgian league this season with 18 goals for KAA Gent.

The transfer is believed to be a Canadian-record transfer fee of €30 million ($47 million).

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., David was three months old when his family moved to its native Haiti and six when the family came north to Ottawa.

With 11 goals in just 12 senior appearances, he is already halfway to matching Dwayne De Rosario’s Canadian men’s record of 22 national team goals. De Rosario, who doubled as an attacking midfielder and forward, compiled his total in 81 games between 1997 and 2015.

