Soccer

Fulham pays tribute to Diop in win against Leicester

Leicester, England
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Fulham's defender Antonee Robinson (C) and Leicester City's French defender Wesley Fofana (R) compete for the ball during the English Premier League match between Leicester City and Fulham at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on November 30, 2020.

MICHAEL REGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Fulham claimed just its second win in the English Premier League by beating Leicester 2-1 away on Monday, celebrating one of its goals with a tribute to former player Papa Boupa Diop following his death.

Ademola Lookman held up Senegal’s No. 19 jersey worn by Diop after scoring the 30th-minute opener at King Power Stadium for Fulham, which climbed out of the bottom three to fourth-to-last place.

Diop, fondly nicknamed “Wardrobe” during his time at Fulham, played for the southwest London team from 2004-07. His death was announced on Sunday.

Ivan Cavaleiro added a second goal for the visitors from the penalty spot in the 38th after Christian Fuchs tripped Bobby De Cordova Reid. Fulham previously failed with three attempts from the spot this season.

Fourth-placed Leicester could have moved level with Tottenham and Liverpool with a win against a team whose only previous victory in its first season back in the top flight was over another struggling side, West Bromwich Albion.

But Brendan Rodgers’ team struggled to break through the worst defence in the league, with an 86th-minute goal from substitute Harvey Barnes all Leicester could manage.

“I’m delighted with the team’s efforts,” Fulham manager Scott Parker said. “With where we are, we’re judged on our results. It was a battling display, some magnificent performances and some real quality as well.”

Leicester struck the goal frame twice in a matter of seconds in the first half, through Youri Tielemans and then Wesley Fofana with the follow-up, but Rodgers said his team was deservedly beaten.

“We’re a young side and we’ve had some very good performances,” Rodgers said. “Evenings like this show the youthfulness of the team and we’ve still got work to do. We’re not good enough to be complacent in this league.”

