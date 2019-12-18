 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Giancarlo Abete named emergency commissioner of Serie A

Rome
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Giancarlo Abete is seen as he arrives for a meeting at the Italian Football Federation headquarters in Rome on Nov. 20, 2017.

Andrew Medichini/The Associated Press

Former Italian football federation president Giancarlo Abete was named emergency commissioner of Serie A on Wednesday.

Abete was selected at a federation board meeting, a day after previous commissioner Mario Cicala resigned from the job.

Abete ran the federation from 2007 to 2014 and was also a vice-president of UEFA.

Story continues below advertisement

The Italian league is under emergency leadership again since it has failed to elect a new president in three different votes this month. Another vote is scheduled for next month.

Gaetano Micciche resigned as president last month following an investigation into his election last year.

The failed elections come amid a Serie A season marred by multiple cases of racism and with the league divided over the assignment of TV rights.

Lega Serie A, which runs the top Italian league, had been without a president for almost a year before Micciche was elected, with Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malago then acting as emergency commissioner.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies