 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Greek prime minister threatens to suspend soccer leagues amid spat between club owners

Derek Gatopoulos and Costas Kantouris
ATHENS
The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis looks on during a press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Jan. 29, 2020.

Benoit Tessier/The Associated Press

Greece’s prime minister is seeking emergency talks with soccer’s world and European governing bodies to reform the country’s professional leagues and has threatened to suspend the competition as well as club participation in European tournaments.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday he would extend “personal invitations” to the heads of FIFA and UEFA for emergency talks in Athens.

The warning came amid a public clash between the owners of two of the country’s most prominent clubs, Olympiakos and PAOK, over ownership rules – a spat that has also touched off a heated political dispute.

Story continues below advertisement

League leader PAOK faced relegation proceedings this week after Olympiakos lodged a complaint with sporting authorities maintaining that its chairman has violated ownership rules. The government rushed through a legislative amendment to block relegation. But the club, based in the northern city of Thessaloniki, still faces a points deduction that could cost it the title race.

The spat is the latest crisis to hit Greek professional soccer, which has been dogged for decades by fan violence, allegations of corruption, and high-profile public confrontations between club bosses.

“Football is important, but tax cuts, jobs, good hospitals, and good schools are far more important,” Prime Minister Mitsotakis told parliament. “We will draw up a memorandum with FIFA and UEFA for a restart of Greek football. I call on club owners to make use of this 11th-hour effort or they will be excluded from all international competition and they will be deprived of a valuable source of income for a long time.”

PAOK is owned by Greek-Russian businessman lvan Savvidis, who successfully challenged two decades of dominance by Olympiakos, which is based at the port of Piraeus near Athens, and owned by shipping magnate Vangelis Marinakis.

Both businessmen have stakes in newspapers and television channels, amplifying the confrontation.

ln Thessaloniki, some 8,000 PAOK fans joined a protest against the government, accusing it of siding with their rivals from the Greek capital.

“Olympiakos’ owners have been trying to undermine the league from the start of the season because they want to win the championship on paper,” 23-year-old PAOK fan and protester Nikos Kyriakidis told the AP. “We will take them to court and win.”

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies