On a night when records tumbled, Erling Haaland looked like the man to finally end Manchester City’s search for a first Champions League title.

So much for the suggestions the Norway striker is something of a problem for Pep Guardiola.

He is a goal machine and in the 7-0 rout of Leipzig on Tuesday, he set new standards in European club soccer’s elite competition as City advanced 8-1 on aggregate.

Haaland scored a record-equalling five goals in a statement performance to fire City into the quarter-finals. In doing so, he also became the fastest and youngest player to reach 30 goals in the competition.

“I’m blurry in my head. I remember shooting but not thinking,” Haaland said after he matched Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano by scoring five in a single Champions League game.

Haaland needed only 25 games to score 30 goals, surpassing the record held by former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who reached that benchmark in 34.

At 22 years, 236 days old, Haaland is also the youngest player to score 30 Champions League goals – beating Kylian Mbappe, who had broken Messi’s record.

That is exalted company to keep and was the perfect response to suggestions Haaland may have had a negative effect on a City team that trails first-place Arsenal by five points in the Premier League.

“The problem is every time he doesn’t score two or three goals we will be criticized for the rest of his career,” Guardiola said.

Haaland has now scored 39 goals this season in all competitions. Yet the English champions’ overreliance on him has led to criticism that they have become more predictable since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

But his record in Europe could prove a game-changer in City’s pursuit of the biggest prize in club soccer.

Despite dominating the Premier League since being taken over by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family in 2008, the club has endured a succession of disappointments in the Champions League – reaching the final just once, losing to Chelsea in 2021.

Guardiola is still waiting to win the competition for the first time since lifting it twice with Barcelona – in 2009 and 2011.

The Catalan coach has also never won it without Messi, who was the talisman of his brilliant Barcelona team.

In Haaland, who scored his five goals in a 35-minute spell either side of halftime, he may have finally found an inspirational figure to emulate the Argentine maestro. Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne got the other two goals for City.

“Incredible guy, huge talent. Power, mentality, he’s a serial winner,” Guardiola said before sounding a note of caution when recounting previous exits from the competition.

“We scored four goals here against Real Madrid, six against Monaco, four against Tottenham. A lot of the time we were out because we conceded a lot.”

Inter moves on after goalless draw at Porto

Heroic defending and the woodwork helped Inter Milan reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in more than a decade.

Inter managed a 0-0 draw at Porto on Tuesday to progress 1-0 on aggregate and join city rival AC Milan in the final eight. Napoli could become the third Italian team in the quarter-finals when it plays Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

All the drama was saved for the fifth minute of stoppage time as a goal line clearance, the post and the crossbar prevented Porto from snatching the goal that would have taken the match to extra time.

“In soccer, luck matters relatively,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said. “I think that over the both legs we deserved to get to the quarter-finals, we didn’t concede a goal in the 180 minutes against a team that’s used to playing these sort of matches.

“We shouldn’t forget that last year we reached the round of 16 for the first time after more than 10 years, this year the quarter-finals. Now we will play with a lot of confidence.”