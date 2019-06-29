 Skip to main content

Soccer Haiti beats Canada 3-2 to reach CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals

Houston
The Associated Press
Haiti midfielder Wilde-Donald Guerrier (10) scores against Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan (18) in the second half quarterfinal play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer tournament at NRG Stadium on June 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Haiti reached the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup for the first time, overcoming a two-goal deficit to beat Canada 3-2 on Saturday night.

The 101st-ranked Haitians will play Mexico or Costa Rica on Tuesday at Glendale, Arizona.

Jonathan David scored on a free kick in the 18th minute, his tournament-high sixth goal, and No. 78 Canada doubled its lead when Lucas Cavallini beat goalkeeper Jhony Placide in the 28th minute for his fifth goal.

Duckens Nazon cut Haiti’s deficit in the 50th and Herve Bazile tied the score in the 70th with a penalty kick after he was taken down by Marcus Godinho.

Wilde-donald Guerrier scored the go-ahead goal in the 76th.

