Halifax Wanderers advance in Canadian Championship with 2-1 win over AS Blainville

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
The Halifax Wanderers are through to the second round of the Canadian Championship after downing AS Blainville 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Wanderers struck first, with Cory Bent scoring in just the 10th minute.

Guy Penda evened the score in the 52nd minute, converting on a penalty kick for Blainville.

The game winner went to Halifax’s Joao Morelli who came off the bench for Scott Firth in the 60th minute, then scored from the penalty spot 12 minutes later.

The Wanderers currently sit in second-last spot in the Canadian Premier League standings with a 3-6-2 record. Blainville plays in the Premiere Ligue de Soccer du Quebec.

Halifax will face CF Montreal of Major League Soccer in the second round of the Canadian Championship next month.

