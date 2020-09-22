 Skip to main content
Hamilton’s Forge FC draws El Salvador side in CONCACAF League play

The Canadian Press
CPL champion Forge FC has been drawn against El Salvador’s CD Municipal Limeno in the preliminary round of the 2020 Scotiabank CONCACAF League.

The 22-team competition is a feeder tournament, sending the winner and next five best-ranked clubs to the 2021 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League.

The CONCACAF League is scheduled to run Oct. 20 through Jan. 28. The tournament was originally slated to run from July to November but was postponed due to the global pandemic.

The draw was held Monday evening.

Preliminary round and round of 16 matches will be played as single-game ties at the highest-ranked club’s stadium. All other rounds will be played as home and away ties.

Hamilton’s Forge will open on the road with the winner visiting Panama’s Tauro FC.

Forge, which defeated HFX Wanderers in the Island Games final on Saturday, has a chance to qualify directly to the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League by defeating Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final.

Canada Soccer has not said what would happen to the Canadian CONCACAF League berth if Forge qualifies for the Champions League by the Canadian Championship route.

In 2019, Forge downed Guatemala’s Antigua GFC in the CONCACAF League preliminary round before losing Olimpia of Honduras in the round of 16.

