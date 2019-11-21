 Skip to main content

Head coach Jeff Paulus named FC Edmonton’s interim general manager

The Canadian Press
FC Edmonton head coach Jeff Paulus is adding the role of interim general manager with the Canadian Premier League team.

Former GM Jay Ball left the club Nov. 8 to pursue other opportunities.

“Jeff has generously agreed to take the interim general manager role in addition to his head coach position while the club is in the process of putting a new general manager in place,” FC Edmonton co-owner Tom Fath said in a statement. “Jeff has impressive organizational and leadership qualities that will enable smooth operations during this transition.”

Paulus has been with the club since 2012, serving as academy director and assistant coach. He was named head coach and director of soccer operations in 2018.

“Having these interim extra leadership duties will be great experience for my MBA,” said Paulus, who is studying for the degree at Athabasca University.

FC Edmonton finished third in the spring standings with a 4-4-2 record and sixth in the fall competition with a 4-8-6 record.

Related topics

