 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Heavyweight clashes in Germany, France head European domestic title races

Graham Dunbar
Geneva
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

European domestic leagues resume this weekend, after a pause for World Cup qualifying games, with two especially stellar matches in a pair of tense title races.

Champions League winner Bayern Munich travels to German rival Leipzig while Paris Saint-Germain, the beaten finalist last August, hosts French counterpart Lille on Saturday.

Those matchups kick off an intense run-in after a congested season of pandemic-era soccer with almost no fans in stadiums to see it.

Story continues below advertisement

Tense title races are also unfolding in Spain and Turkey, while standout teams have left their rivals trailing in England, the Netherlands and Portugal.

Sporting Lisbon, meanwhile, is one of several unbeaten clubs who are aiming to extend their streaks through the entire season.

Here’s a look at some title races in a unique season for European soccer:

BEST TITLE CHASES

In Germany, Bayern has won the last eight Bundesliga titles and the margin was 13 points last season. PSG won France’s Ligue 1 in a procession the past three seasons.

It’s different this time.

Leipzig can cut Bayern’s lead to one point Saturday by beating a team that expects to be without prolific goalscorer Robert Lewandowski throughout April.

PSG had not topped its league since January until Lille lost at home to lowly Nimes in the last round before the international break.

Story continues below advertisement

The lead is still only on goal difference heading into a genuine top-of-the-table clash Saturday at Parc des Princes.

It’s more than a two-horse race with Lyon and Monaco, the 2017 champion, also within four points.

In Spain, Atletico Madrid was cruising at the top through January. Losing at Real Madrid was the only blemish in a streak of 15 wins in 16 games.

Barcelona is now just four points back before Atletico resumes Sunday at fourth-place Sevilla. Barcelona hosts Atletico on May 9.

Both challengers are out of the Champions League and able to focus on La Liga for what is shaping up to be a tense 10-game run to the May 23 climax.

Turkey’s Super Lig has been fascinating all season. At one point Istanbul rivals Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray were locked atop a league that has had three different winners in the past four seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Besiktas now leads by three points from Galatasaray with a game in hand, and Fenerbahce is two points further back. Only the top two will enter the Champions League qualifying rounds.

RUNAWAY LEADERS

Manchester City might be the best team in Europe right now, but no one said that in late-November when the team languished in the bottom half of the Premier League.

A run of 13 straight wins fueled City’s surge to be 14 points clear now of second-place Manchester United.

Other dominant teams in the standings Friday are Ajax, 11 points clear in the Dutch Eredivisie, Club Brugge, which is 16 points ahead in Belgium, and Olympiakos, in front by the same margin in Greece. Ferencvaros is also 13 points ahead in Hungary.

All played in the Champions League group stage this season, earning tens of millions of euros in prize money.

Inter Milan’s lead in Serie A is just six points, though it has a game to spare over long-time leader AC Milan. The nine-year title streak of third-place Juventus looks over.

Story continues below advertisement

UNBEATEN TEAMS

Sporting Lisbon is having one of the most impressive seasons in all of Europe’s 54 top-tier leagues.

Sporting is unbeaten, 10 points clear of second-place Porto, and heading to its first league title for 19 years. It was no better than third in the past four seasons.

Red Star Belgrade has won 26 games and drawn just two in the Serbian league. Red Star was boosted by getting around €40-million ($59.15-million) in Champions League prize money over the past two seasons.

Slavia Prague is surging to the Czech Republic title and starts a Europa League quarter-final against Arsenal on Thursday.

Rangers was beaten by Slavia in the previous round after becoming the first team to clinch a European domestic title in the September-to-May leagues.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEXT

Sporting is heading to the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Rangers enters at the third qualifying round, needing to beat two opponents to rejoin the 32-team elite after a 10-year wait.

Story continues below advertisement

Alongside the usual European powers, the mid-ranking countries whose champions qualify direct to the group stage are Belgium, the Netherlands and Ukraine.

That should mean Club Brugge and Ajax, while Dynamo Kyiv is seven points ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian league.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies