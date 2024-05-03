Herdman looks forward to another Canadian Championship David vs. Goliath matchup

Toronto FC coach John Herdman is looking forward to another Canadian Championship cup tie against a semi-pro side in CS Saint-Laurent.

The Ligue1 Quebec champion advanced Thursday after upsetting Halifax Wanderers FC of the Canadian Premier League 5-3 in a penalty shootout after the game finished tied at 2-2 after regulation time.

Toronto moved into the final eight by blanking League 1 Ontario’s Simcoe Country Rovers 5-0 on April 24 at BMO Field

“[It’s] exciting. That’s what cup games are about,” said Herdman. “You just don’t want to be on the other side of that situation.

“They’re an exciting team [CS Saint-Laurent]. I enjoyed watching them [Thursday night] A lot of individual talent. Again if we don’t get the mentality right in a game like that, you could go there and be in a lot of trouble.”

The return leg of the quarter-final is May 21 at BMO Field.

The other quarter-finals are Atletico Ottawa versus Pacific FC, Forge FC verus CF Montreal and Cavalry FC versus the defending champion Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps and 2023 runner-up CF Montreal received byes to the quarter-final.

The Canadian Championship winner hoists the Voyageurs Cup and earns a berth in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the confederation’s elite men’s club competition.

Preliminary-round games in the 14-team competition were one-offs. The quarter-finals and semi-finals are two-legged affairs with the championship game a stand-alone match.

Canadian Championship Schedule (All times ET)

Cavalry FC (CPL) versus Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS)

May 7: ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, Calgary, 9 p.m.

May 21: At B.C. Place Stadium, Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Atletico Ottawa (CPL) versus Pacific FC (CPL)

May 8: At TD Place Stadium, Ottawa, 7 p.m.

May 29: At Starlight Stadium, Langford, B.C., 10 p.m.

Forge FC (CPL) versus CF Montreal (MLS)

May 7: At Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, 11 a.m.

May 22: At Stade Saputo, Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

CS Saint-Laurent (Ligue1 Quebec) versus Toronto FC (MLS)

May 8: At Complexe Sportif Claude Robillard, Montreal, 7 p.m.

May 21, At BMO Field, Toronto, 7 p.m.