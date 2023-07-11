John Herdman still feels the sting of Sunday’s penalty shootout loss to the U.S. at the Gold Cup. But the Canada coach believes the tournament will pay real dividends in the future.

The 45th-ranked Canadian men were missing a slew of marquee names following their 2-0 loss to the 11th-ranked Americans in the June 18 CONCACAF Nations League final loss that preceded the Gold Cup. They made it to the Gold Cup quarter-final, pushing the U.S. to the limit in a back-and-forth contest.

Despite the final result, Herdman believes the summer campaign turned out to be a “really important step” for his team.

The CONCACAF Nations League final, Canada’s first in 23 years, provided big-game experience. The Gold Cup offered something different but just as worthwhile.

“Because I felt it just pressed a little bit of a reset button for our culture,” Herdman told The Canadian Press. “It showed what it really means for players to represent our country – young, hungry players – and then put them around a veteran group that has bought into the brotherhood, the culture, leading the country to the next level.

“It was invaluable, an invaluable experience, to just get that feel that there’s a crop of players here that want it really bad and they’re going to prevent this country falling into some kind of complacency trap. And that’s how it’s going to be now for the next two years. New players are going to drop into this environment like a Moise Bombito or Ali Ahmed who people didn’t really know. But they’re out there and we’ll be giving them an opportunity to push this current crop of players.”

Canada opened play June 27 against unranked Guadeloupe in Toronto, having to settle for a 2-2 tie after conceding a 93rd-minute own goal. The Canadians then flew to Houston where they tied No. 116 Guatemala 0-0 and defeated No. 165 Cuba 4-2 to finish second in Group B behind Guadeloupe.

That set up the quarter-final showdown in Cincinnati with the U.S., which topped Group A. The Canadians were looking for their first win over the Americans on U.S. soil since 1957.

After substitute Brandon Vazquez gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead in the 88th minute, Canada forced extra time via a Steven Vitoria penalty in the 93rd minute and pulled ahead 2-1 on a Jacob Shaffelburg goal in the 109th minute.

The Americans tied it on a Scott Kennedy own goal in the 115th minute and went on to prevail 3-2 in the penalty shootout.

Herdman liked what he saw in the buildup to the game, with players having gone through extra practice sessions to prepare.

“You smelled and felt something on game day, that this group had really locked in,” he said. “So I think that hurts more than anything. Because they got that close. And if they had (kept) that 2-1 lead or won the penalties, I fell like this group would have felt they were invincible. They were taking step upon step upon step.

“So yeah, it stings. It really does sting.”

A win over the U.S. would have meant a semi-final matchup against No. 57 Panama, a team that a full-strength Canada dispatched 2-0 in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final.

But Canada’s entry at the Gold Cup was without Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Alistair Johnston, Atiba Hutchinson, Stephen Eustaquio, Samuel Adekugbe and Ismael Kone.

Ahmed, Bombito, Zac McGraw, Jacen Russel-Rowe and Dominick Zator all made their national team debuts for Canada against Guadeloupe. Minnesota United ‘keeper Dayne St. Clair took over after two games when No. 1 Milan Borjan was sidelined by injury, earning his third and fourth caps and was exceptional in the U.S. loss.

“I think the fans got to see some of our future,” Herdman said after the Guadeloupe game. “And I think this tournament’s opened a window for that opportunity.”

Ahmed, a 22-year-old Vancouver Whitecap with 11 MLS games under his belt, started all four games at the tournament and was a revelation for many.

Not to Herdman.

The elusive Ahmed played with Herdman’s son on Whitecaps FC 2, Vancouver’s MLS Next Pro developmental team, so he was well acquainted with him. A fullback/wingback with the Whitecaps, Ahmed saw action as an attacking midfielder with Canada.

“We gambled on him,” Herdman said. “I wanted Canada to see him. I wanted the world to hopefully see Ali Ahmed because we need some of these players – Ahmed, Bombito, Russell-Rowe etc. – we need them to springboard and springboard quick.”

The 23-year-old Bombito has played just five games for the Colorado Rapids as a defender. Herdman moved him into the midfield, starting him in all four Gold Cup outings.

The 36-year-old Vitoria, who took over as captain in the U.S. match after Junior Hoilett was substituted, also earned kudos.

“He’s an absolute rock,” said Herdman.

Hoilett, Kamal Miller, Jonathan Osorio and Richie Laryea were also team leaders, working with other veterans to keep the side on point.

“I thought they were brilliant this tournament,” Herdman said of his veterans. “On the pitch their commitment just to not let the conditions provide that excuse that ‘It’s a young team. We’re missing our top players.’ Those players really led this team in and around the dressing room, on the field. Because there were, as they described it, some real easy quit moments and some big excuses they could have pulled out in games against Guatemala and particularly the game against Cuba when it went 2-1 (on a Cuban goal).

“The heat in Houston was unbearable for the players and you could sense they were on that mentality of ‘We could pull the chute here’ and they didn’t and that’s down to those leaders.”

Next up for Canada are FIFA international windows in September (Sept. 4-12), October (9-17) and November (13-21), each allowing for two matches per period.

Herdman, who has been clear his team needs to stay busy, says there has been plenty of action behind the scenes trying to set up his team’s fall schedule against a backdrop of financial issues with Canada Soccer. He said he’s hopeful an announcement will come soon.

In the meantime, Herdman hopes that players like David and Buchanan, currently at France’s Lille and Belgium’s Club Brugge respectively, can make a “next-level” transfer move to a bigger club.

Herdman had nothing but praise for Phil Neville and Richard Shaw, who joined the coaching staff for the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup.

Neville is a former England international who was in charge of Inter Miami CF until he was fired June 1. Shaw is a former Crystal Palace, Coventry City and Millwall defender who is currently a development coach with Watford.

“They loved their experience. Phil and Richard had a big contribution,” Herdman said.

Neville worked closely with the wingbacks while Shaw helped the centre backs.

Herdman said he plans to continue to bring in guest coaches in the buildup to the 2026 World Cup.