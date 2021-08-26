 Skip to main content
Soccer

HFX Wanderers, York United play to 1-1 draw

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Samuel Salter scored a tying goal in the 79th minute, and HFX Wanderers FC pulled out a 1-1 draw against York United on Wednesday in Canadian Premier League play.

HFX Wanderers (3-6-4) fell behind early but was able to eke out a point after controlling 62 per cent of possession, while outshooting its opponent 17-12 (7-5 on target).

The Halifax-based squad remains winless on its recent run with two losses and two draws in its last four matches.

Osvaldo Ramirez Ramirez scored only three minutes into the game for York United (4-4-5), which has two wins and two draws on a four-game point streak.

Meanwhile, Woobens Pacius scored twice in a seven-minute span to lead Forge FC (7-5-1) to a 4-0 victory over Atletico Ottawa (3-8-2).

