 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s statue and property vandalized by angry Malmo fans

Steve Douglas
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A blue plastic bag and a toilet seat hangs from the statue of the Swedish football player Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Malmo, on Nov. 27, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn’t appear concerned in the slightest.

“I think they in Malmo respect this ... I think they are happy for my sake,” the soccer superstar said upon announcing he bought a stake of nearly 25% in a rival of his boyhood club.

Ibrahimovic got it completely wrong.

Story continues below advertisement

The reaction of Malmo fans to their team’s greatest player becoming a part-owner of Stockholm-based Hammarby has been vicious and relentless.

Vandals went to Ibrahimovic’s property in central Stockholm late Wednesday, writing the word “Judas” among the things on the front door and reportedly pouring “surstromming” – foul-smelling fermented herring that is a staple in Swedish cuisine – in the doorway.

In Malmo, a fence with tarpaulin has been placed around a nearly 3-meter (10-foot) golden statue of Ibrahimovic – unveiled only last month – that takes pride of place outside the southern city’s soccer stadium. That’s because angry Malmo fans lit fires at the base of the statue and spray-painted a discriminatory message in front. Earlier, a toilet seat was placed around one of the statue’s arms and a plastic bag put over its face.

Security guards have been brought in to keep watch.

“The best way to solve it is if it is removed and put somewhere in Stockholm or something,” Kaveh Hosseinpour, vice-chairman of Malmo’s official supporters’ group, told The Associated Press.

Former Malmo player and coach Jens Fjellstrom said in a podcast that Ibrahimovic’s decision was “a declaration of war” and that Ibrahimovic should be considered a “rival” to the club.

Ibrahimovic, usually so brash and outspoken, has kept quiet amid the furor.

Story continues below advertisement

Some commentators wonder whether this episode is just an excuse for all the haters of Ibrahimovic to cause damage and vent their discriminatory views.

Ibrahimovic was born in Sweden to immigrant parents from the former Yugoslavia. One of five children, he was brought up in a housing project in Malmo where there were rival criminal gangs.

Soccer was his escape and he became one of the most charismatic players in the world, winning trophies with many of the best teams across Europe and starring for Sweden at major tournaments. For the past two seasons, he played for the Los Angeles Galaxy in Major League Soccer.

He always remembered his roots, though, and was proud when the Swedish Football Association commissioned the statue of Ibrahimovic outside Malmo’s stadium.

“If you come to Sweden and want to see something that really matters to the world, then you have to see the statue,” Ibrahimovic said when the monument was unveiled on Oct. 8. “Not the king’s statue. This is the real statue. With all due respect to the king.”

A month later, the statue is under police protection, Ibrahimovic’s legacy in Malmo seemingly in ruins.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies