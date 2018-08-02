 Skip to main content

Impact coach says talks with French striker Jimmy Briand have ’definitively’ ended

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Impact coach says talks with French striker Jimmy Briand have ’definitively’ ended

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

Any hopes of the Montreal Impact landing French striker Jimmy Briand are finished.

“The Briand file is closed since (Wednesday) afternoon. Definitively,” coach Remi Garde said Thursday.

Garde expressed hope this week of reviving stalled talks with the Guingamp forward.

Story continues below advertisement

The two sides had been close to a deal last week, but it fell through at the last minute. The impact said Briand asked for extra benefits to be added that they could not accept, a statement which Briand disputed.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.