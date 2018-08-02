Impact coach says talks with French striker Jimmy Briand have ’definitively’ ended

Any hopes of the Montreal Impact landing French striker Jimmy Briand are finished.
“The Briand file is closed since (Wednesday) afternoon. Definitively,” coach Remi Garde said Thursday.
Garde expressed hope this week of reviving stalled talks with the Guingamp forward.
The two sides had been close to a deal last week, but it fell through at the last minute. The impact said Briand asked for extra benefits to be added that they could not accept, a statement which Briand disputed.
