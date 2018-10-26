Impact must beat Revolution to have shot at MLS playoffs

Open this photo in gallery Montreal Impact's Ignacio Piatti scores from the penalty spot during MLS action against Toronto FC on Oct. 21, 2018. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

What was once a murky playoff picture for the Montreal Impact has now become crystal clear – win or go home. And hope another result goes your way.

Everything is on the line for Montreal as they face the New England Revolution in their Major League Soccer season finale on Sunday – a must-win game if the Impact hope to make the post-season.

The race for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference is down to two teams: Montreal (14-15-4) and Columbus (13-11-9).

The Impact, two points behind the sixth-place Crew, need to beat the Revolution on the road and have Columbus either draw or lose at home against Minnesota United FC.

New England (9-13-11) and Minnesota (11-19-3) have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

“We knew we’d be in the race until the very end,” said former French international Bacary Sagna on Wednesday. “Some of us are just surprised we’re in a race with Columbus and not D.C. But that doesn’t change anything. We had to win all our remaining games to qualify for the playoffs, except that right now our destiny isn’t in our hands.”

Winning at Gillette Stadium, where the Revolution is unbeaten in its last three games, won’t be easy.

The field is artificial turf, and Montreal’s players are more familiar playing on real grass, like at Saputo Stadium. Remi Garde said the team would likely practice on grass – not turf – in the days leading up to Sunday’s grand finale.

“I’m not a fan of switching our training pitch based on the surface we’re going to play on,” said the Impact coach. “The players can get used to the turf in the warm-up before the game.”

And Montreal is amongst the worst teams away from home this year with a 3-11-2 record. Montreal has conceded 36 goals on the road this season. Only Orlando City and Minnesota have given up more (43).

The Impact have lost three straight games on the road in New England, including a 4-0 defeat earlier this season. Montreal’s last victory in New England was on Oct. 17, 2015.

Sagna says those numbers don’t matter.

“I don’t really believe in statistics because everything can change from one year to another,” said the 35-year-old right back. “We’ll try from the very first minute to put pressure on them because we have to win more than they do.

“But we have to be patient. Because time will be against us, everything will be against us. The fans will try to put pressure on us. And everyone will be thinking about the other game. But we have to stay focused on the pitch.”

The Impact will likely need their top scorer Ignacio Piatti to be at his best Sunday. Piatti leads the Impact with 16 goals, 13 assists and 31 shots on goal.

The Argentine, who scored a pair for Montreal in last week’s 2-0 victory over rivals Toronto FC, is again in the conversation for league MVP.

“I’m doing what I can for this city. That’s up to Major League Soccer,” said Piatti of the MVP murmurs. “I do what I have to do, and we’ll just see what happens. But what matters to me is that Montrealers, the fans and the team president (Joey Saputo) are happy with my performance.

“Sometimes I’m the one who scores, who makes the difference, sometimes it’s somebody else. We’re 11 players on the field, so it’s not always me.”

While the Impact battle the Revs on Sunday, the team’s fate could be determined at Mapfre Stadium – an 11-hour drive away.

Montreal needs a struggling Minnesota United team to get points on the road, something they’ve only done three times this season (1-13-2).

If the Impact win their game but fail to make the playoffs, Garde admits he’ll be disappointed with the season overall.

“Success in football is the result,” he said. “It’s not the time to assess our season but in football you have to win. If you are not a winning team, there is something wrong.

“Our group wants to go forward and we don’t want to end our season on Sunday.”