 Skip to main content

Soccer Impact sign former Barcelona midfielder Bojan Krkic

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Impact sign former Barcelona midfielder Bojan Krkic

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Stoke City's Bojan Krkic battles Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Cameron John during a game on July 25, 2018.

MATTHEW CHILDS/Reuters

The Montreal Impact have signed former Barcelona attacking midfielder Bojan Krkic through the end of the 2020 season.

The Major League Soccer club said in a release Wednesday that Krkic was signed using targeted allocation money and that the contract includes the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Krkic (pronounced kir-KICH’), a 28-year-old native of Linyola, Spain, made his Barcelona senior debut on Sept. 16, 2007, at the age of 17 years and 19 days. He became the youngest player in Barcelona history to play in a La Liga game, surpassing the previous record held by Lionel Messi.

Story continues below advertisement

He recorded 26 goals in 104 appearances with Barcelona from 2007 to 2011, helping the Spanish giants to two Champions League titles. He was transferred to Italian club AS Roma for 12 million euros (C$18 million) in July 2011.

Krkic had seven goals in 33 appearances with Roma and three in 19 appearances while on loan to AC Milan.

He returned to Barcelona in 2013 following non-exercised options but was loaned to Dutch club Ajax, where he had four goals in 24 appearances, including 17 starts.

Krkic joined Premier League club Stoke City in 2014 and had 15 goals in 74 appearances with the club, which was relegated to the League Championship in 2018. While with Stoke, he spent stints on loan with Germany’s Mainz 05 and La Liga club Deportivo Alaves.

Over his career, Krkic has recorded five goals and two assists in 34 games in the Champions League, and one assist in four Europa League games.

He has made one appearance for Spain’s national team in a World Cup qualification game against Armenia in Sept. 10, 2008.

“Bojan is a very talented player who, at 28 years old, chose the Impact to pursue his career, after having played for some of the biggest clubs in the world,” Impact coach Remi Garde said in a statement. “His offensive ability to get others involved in the game and to score goals will be of precious help for the final stretch of the season. I welcome him to our club.”

Story continues below advertisement

Krkic is the second European player the Impact have acquired using targeted allocation money after acquiring Finnish midfielder Lassi Lappalainen on loan from Italian club Bologna FC last month.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
Untitled Document