Impact’s Ignacio Piatti named player of the week after four-point game

The Canadian Press

Montreal Impact midfielder Ignacio Piatti celebrates a goal on Saturday, May 5, 2018 in Montreal.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Montreal midfielder Ignacio Piatti was named Major League Soccer player of the week on Tuesday after his four-point game against New England helped the Impact end a four-game losing streak.

Piatti had a goal and three assists while playing his 100th MLS game in the 4-2 home victory on Saturday. Piatti, who has 11 points in eight games, was also named to the MLS team of the week for the third time this season.

He is tied for the league lead with six assists and three game-winning assists, and is tied for fifth place with five goals.

The Argentine, who joined the Impact on July 2, 2014, passed Patrice Bernier for the club record with 27 career assists and 11 game-winning assists in MLS.

He also passed Eduardo Sebrango for second place with 52 career regular season goals for the Impact, who were founded in 1993 and joined MLS in 2012.

