Impact’s Ignacio Piatti named player of the week after four-point game

Montreal midfielder Ignacio Piatti was named Major League Soccer player of the week on Tuesday after his four-point game against New England helped the Impact end a four-game losing streak.
Piatti had a goal and three assists while playing his 100th MLS game in the 4-2 home victory on Saturday. Piatti, who has 11 points in eight games, was also named to the MLS team of the week for the third time this season.
He is tied for the league lead with six assists and three game-winning assists, and is tied for fifth place with five goals.
The Argentine, who joined the Impact on July 2, 2014, passed Patrice Bernier for the club record with 27 career assists and 11 game-winning assists in MLS.
He also passed Eduardo Sebrango for second place with 52 career regular season goals for the Impact, who were founded in 1993 and joined MLS in 2012.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.