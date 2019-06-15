Imperious Canada wins again at Women’s World Cup but needs a dash of boldness to beat everyone

There is nothing to stop Canada from going all the way to the Final of this Women’s World Cup. Nothing except perhaps the need for a new dash of daring.
The team has sealed a place in the knockout second round with an emphatic 2-0 victory over a limited but resolute New Zealand on Saturday evening in Grenoble, France. Canada is now tied with the Netherlands atop Group E with the Dutch ahead only one goal difference.
The essential takeaway is Canada had 69 per cent of possession, nine shots on target (22 shots in total) and goals from Jessie Fleming in the in the 48th minute and Nichelle Prince in the 79th. It was as dominant a win as Canada has ever had. The larger narrative however is that of a team playing a beautiful, slick passing game and still circumspect about direct attack and direct shots.
This might be the best women’s team ever for Canada. In this, their second game at the 2019 World Cup, the sweet amalgamation of youth and age was on display. The starting line-up included 18 year-old Jayde Riviere in defence, making only her third start for Canada. She was superbly confident and skillful. She is half the age of Christine Sinclair, who played the full 90 minutes and came close with two glancing headers, hitting both the upright and the crossbar.
The question that to be asked, mind you, is why Sinclair is still being asked to play the full game. As adept and artful as she is at finding tiny pockets of space and reading the anatomy of opposition defence, she lacks the full-throttle speed to make full use of her acuity.
It was 38 minutes before New Zealand had a ghost of a chance at goal. And that chance came from a rare mistake by Canadian keeper Stephanie Labbe, who might have been rusty in her parrying, so little has she had to do. At that point and at half-time Canada had been domineering, Sinclair had headed against the bar and Prince’s follow-up shot was cleared off the line.
The two goals when they came illustrated that Canada’s best tactic is to turn all that possession into front-of-goal boldness and direct shots. Prince ran onto a long pass down the left, rushed infield, and cut the ball back precisely for Fleming whose sliding first-time shot gave the New Zealand keeper Erin Nayler no chance. It was a precision move, as most by Canada are, but the daring part was the swift pass to a striker who didn’t hesitate. The lack of hesitation too was daring in the context.
With 11 minutes left, a gorgeously weighted long pass from Ashley Lawrence found Sinclair’s head, the ball hit the post and bobbled, and Prince stabbed it into the net.
With that solid 2-0 lead some changes came. The sublimely poised Janine Beckie was replaced by Rebecca Quinn and soon after the formidable Prince was off, and Adriana Leon was on. That’s the other essential takeaway from this match – the way-late insertion of a player like Leon who has an intimidating physical presence around the goalmouth and a fierce shot.
There are two ways of assessing the game and the team here. On the one hand Canada was dominant with ease, is highly organized and has ballast in both defence and midfield. At times the team looks imperious in possession. On the other hand, it takes too long for the goals to come against inferior teams. Long-range shots from Canada are rare. There are few players in the starting line-up who even have that sometimes necessary knack for the wild but unstoppable shot.
So far, so good at this tournament. But Canada will meet tougher opposition as it unfolds. It needs to go from third gear to first, from possession to full-bore attacking style. And do it earlier. Maybe Christine Sinclair, for all her experience and value, should be used tactically and sparingly. No one has the right to criticize her but reality demands a re-think, a tweak. Even when the team looks imperious.