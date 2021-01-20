 Skip to main content
Soccer

In-form Pogba keeping Man United in front in EPL title race

Steve Douglas
The Associated Press
Paul Pogba is producing some of the best football of his turbulent Manchester United career – and it is keeping the team at the top of the Premier League.

Just minutes after he was seen racing back 40 metres to win the ball back and thwart a dangerous-looking counterattack, Pogba collected the ball just outside the corner of the penalty area with three Fulham players near him.

Pogba twisted and turned, manoeuvring himself into a pocket of space before unleashing a powerful left-foot shot that curled into the far corner and sealed United’s comeback in a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

A week ago, a long-range volley by Pogba earned United a 1-0 win at Burnley that moved the team into first place at the midway point of the season for the first time in eight years.

His 65th-minute winner at Fulham also put United on the summit, reclaiming top spot a day after Leicester went there by beating Chelsea 2-0 and hours after Manchester City beat Aston Villa 2-0 to underline its title credentials.

With Pogba playing so well – and showing an appetite for the battle that many United fans have longed to see since his return to the club for a second spell in 2016 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team is a serious title contender itself.

Solskjaer is managing to coax a string of impressive displays out of the club’s record signing, just a month after the France midfielder’s future looked uncertain after his agent, Mino Raiola, told an Italian newspaper that it was “over” for Pogba at United.

United is two points clear of second-place City, which is ahead of Leicester only on goal difference.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

