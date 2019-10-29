 Skip to main content

Injured Jozy Altidore absent from Toronto FC training ahead of MLS Eastern Conference final

Atlanta
The Canadian Press
Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore reacts after missing the net during a game against the Montreal Impact in Toronto on Aug. 24, 2019.

Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press

It looks like Toronto FC will be without injured striker Jozy Altidore again for Wednesday’s MLS Eastern Conference final in Atlanta.

The U.S. international was not at training at a local club facility in Atlanta on Tuesday morning. A source said Altidore did not make the trip.

That was backed up by an Instagram photo of Altidore and fiancee/tennis star Sloane Stephens, posted with a Toronto placeline after the team left by charter for Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

Altidore missed the two previous playoff games – against D.C. United and New York City FC – due to a quad strain suffered in the regular-season finale Oct. 6.

Toronto has moved Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo up front in his absence.

