Midfielder Quinn and midfielder/forward Olivia Smith have dropped out of Canada’s squad for the SheBelieves Cup due to injuries sustained at their clubs.

They have been replaced by Emma Regan and Marie-Yasmine Alidou.

Ninth-ranked Canada opens play against No. 10 Brazil on Saturday while the fourth-ranked U.S. faces No. 7 Japan, also in Atlanta. The two winners will face off for the title April 9 in Columbus while the losers meet to decide third place.

The 28-year-old Quinn, who has won 100 caps for Canada, played the full 90 minutes in Seattle’s 2-1 loss at the Chicago Red Star in NWSL action March 23 but did not see action in Sunday’s 1-0 loss at San Diego due to a concussion.

The 19-year-old Smith, who has eight caps for Canada, plays in Portugal for Sporting CP where she ranks third in league scoring with nine goals this season.

Regan, a fullback/midfielder who plays for HB Koge in Denmark, returned to the senior squad in October after last being called up in 2018, when she made her debut in a 12-0 win over Cuba at the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

The 24-year-old from North Vancouver has won two caps for Canada, appearing most recently in Canada’s 2-0 win over Brazil on Oct. 31 in Halifax.

Alidou, who plays in Portugal for Benfica, also has two Canadian caps. The 28-year-old midfielder from Saint-Hubert, Que., made her last appearance in February, coming off the bench in Canada’s 6-0 victory over El Salvador at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup.