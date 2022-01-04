Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Bologna at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, on Oct. 28, 2021. It appears Toronto FC has succeeded in landing Insigne.Alessandro Garofalo/The Associated Press

It appears Toronto FC has succeeded in landing Italian star Lorenzo Insigne.

Reports out of Italy suggest an agreement has been struck between the MLS club and the Napoli forward, with sports TV channel Sportitalia saying an official announcement is expected Saturday.

A source, not authorized to speak on the negotiations, said that was a “likely” timeline. While nothing had been signed yet, talks were in the “final stages,” the source told The Canadian Press.

Canadian taxes, apparently, extended the marathon talks.

Insigne, who turns 31 on June 4, is expected to join Toronto in July when his current contract expires.

The Napoli captain represents a swing for the fences for a Toronto team looking to return to its winning ways after a dismal 6-18-10 season in 2021.