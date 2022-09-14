Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returned to training Wednesday after missing Toronto FC’s weekend loss in Atlanta due to what the MLS team described as a “personal family situation.”

The club did not detail the matter when Insigne was absent from training last Thursday, but it was serious enough for fellow Italian Domenico Criscito to also skip practice “to support Lorenzo and his family.”

TFC lost 4-2 in Atlanta on Saturday, all but ending its slim hopes of making the playoffs. Prior to Wednesday’s games, Toronto (9-15-7) stood 13th in the Eastern Conference, six places and seven points below the playoff line with just three games remaining in the regular season.

Toronto visits Orlando on Saturday before hosting Inter Miami on Sept. 30 and then finishing off in Philadelphia on Oct. 9.

The Italian trio of Federico Bernardeschi (eight goals and three assists), Insigne (six goals, two assists) and Criscito (one goal) have been involved in 18 of Toronto’s last 22 goals in MLS play, including 12 of the last 14.