Last season

TFC finished 26th out of 27 teams with a 6-18-10 record.

Gone

How much time do you have? Seventeen players from last season’s first-team roster have moved on including designated players Jozy Altidore (New England) and Yeferson Soteldo (Mexico’s Tigres UANL). The revolving door looks to swing again with young defender Luke Singh expected to go out on loan to a CPL team, likely FC Edmonton.

In

Italian forward Lorenzo Insigne won’t arrive until July when his contract with Napoli expires. Spanish forward Jesus Jimenez will be tasked with goal-scoring until Ayo Akinola returns from knee surgery and Insigne arrives to boost the attack. Mexican international centre back Carlos Salcedo is being counted on to steady the defence.

Questions

Toronto is blessed with young talent with 12 players aged 24 and under on the first-team roster. Eleven of those are Canadian with four teenagers in 17-year-old Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and 19-year-olds Ralph Priso, Jayden Nelson and, Deandre Kerr. Can they blossom in 2022?

Also, who will be No. 1 in goal with Alex Bono and Quentin Westberg having exchanged the starting role over the past three seasons?

Can repurposed wingers Jacob Shaffelburg and Marshall-Rutty, along with CPL addition Kadin Chung, hold down the fullback position with Richie Laryea and Brazil’s Auro having moved on and Justin Morrow retiring to take up a front-office position? Help reportedly is on the way in the form of 35-year-old Italian Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa.

Can Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo regain his 2020 MVP form after a disappointing, injury-plagued season last year that produced just one goal and four assists in 19 games?

With Akinola still working his way back from knee surgery, can Spanish newcomer Jimenez jump-start the attack?

How much of a boost will playing back before fans at BMO Field represent after the better part of two seasons paying elsewhere or at home with limited fans?

Can the 19-year-old Canadian midfielder Priso step up and build on an impressive season cut short by injury in 2021?