 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Jessie Fleming turns pro, signs deal with Chelsea

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Jessie Fleming celebrates after scoring against New Zealand during a Women's World Cup math on June 15, 2019, in Grenoble, France.

Emmanuel Foudrot/Reuters

Canadian international midfielder Jessie Fleming has signed with England’s Chelsea.

The 22-year-old from London, Ont., who has won 77 caps for Canada, joins the FA Women’s Super League champion after a stellar collegiate career at UCLA.

“Jessie is one of the top young players in the world, so for us to be able to sign her is a testament to the work that has been done here for a number of years,” manager Emma Hayes told the Chelsea website. “She chose Chelsea, this was her priority, her first choice and we were over the moon to get her.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fleming’s contract runs through the summer of 2023.

“I knew I really wanted to play in the WSL,” Fleming said. “I think the league is doing really well right now and there is a ton of fantastic players in the league so that really excited me.

“For Chelsea it was the players here and I wanted to be in a challenging environment. Having conversations with Emma and learning a bit more about the team, I was just really excited about the environment and what it has to offer.”

At UCLA, Fleming scored 25 goals in 75 appearances while majoring in materials engineering and minoring in environmental science. She was one of three finalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, honouring the top NCAA soccer player, in both 2017 and ’19.

Fleming made her Canadian senior debut in December 2013 at age 15, the second-youngest to do so behind Kara Lang. She was Canada’s youngest player at the 2015 Women’s World Cup on home soil, won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and played in the 2019 World Cup in France.

Other Canadian teammates currently playing in Europe include Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain) and Janine Beckie (Manchester City).

Fleming is the third addition to the Chelsea squad, joining German midfielder Melanie Leupolz and English winger Niamh Charles.

Story continues below advertisement

Chelsea (12-0-3) trailed Manchester City by one point when the season was suspended due to the global pandemic but was awarded the title on a points-per-game ratio.

Hayes was named manager of the year after her team scored 47 goals while conceding just 11.

The Blues also won the Women’s FA and Continental Cups.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies