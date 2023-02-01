Canada coach John Herdman during a World Cup match against Morocco, on Dec. 1, 2022.CARL RECINE/Reuters

John Herdman is staying put.

After a morning of speculation fuelled by a New Zealand report that the Canada men’s soccer coach had agreed to take over the 105th-ranked All Whites, Herdman and Canada Soccer put out the fire with a statement.

Herdman says while he has received several jobs offers in recent months, including one from New Zealand Football, he has turned them down.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “We still have a job to do.”

Earl Cochrane, Canada Soccer’s general secretary, confirmed Herdman is under contract through the 2026 World Cup that Canada is co-hosting.

And he says the organization is committed to Herdman.

Herdman’s record at the Canadian men’s helm is 32-13-5 since leaving the women’s program in January 2018.