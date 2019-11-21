 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Jose Mourinho says he’s emotionally stronger as he takes over at Tottenham

Rob Harris
London
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, Jose Mourinho smiles before an English Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Call him the Humble One.

After 11 months analyzing how his reign at a fractured Manchester United ended, Jose Mourinho believes he is taking charge of Tottenham emotionally stronger.

The Portuguese was handed a route back into English Premier League management this week following Mauricio Pochettino’s firing.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m humble enough to try to analyze what I did in my career,” Mourinho said on Thursday. “The evolution, the problems, the solutions.

“The principle of the analysis was not to blame anyone else.”

Mourinho first arrived in England at Chelsea in 2003 calling himself a “Special One.”

Asked if he was no longer as brash, Mourinho said: “I was always humble but you didn’t understand that.”

It is the first time Mourinho has been hired by a team in mid-season since 2002 when he was hired by Porto – the team that set him on the path to managerial superstardom with Champions League glory two years later.

“Eleven months were not a waste of time,” Mourinho said. “These 11 months were a time to analyze, to rethink, to prepare and anticipate things.

“You never lose your DNA. You never lose your identity. I had time to think about many things. Don’t ask me what are the mistakes. But I realize during my career I made mistakes but I won’t make the same mistakes. I’m going to make new mistakes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Falling out with players and the club leadership – even the media at times – were clearly among the mistakes at Real Madrid, Chelsea, and United.

“I’m stronger,” Mourinho said. “When I say I’m stronger from the emotional point of view. I’m relaxed. I’m motivated. I’m ready. I think the players felt that in two days.”

Mourinho’s first game is a London derby at West Ham on Saturday, with Tottenham 11 points from the four Champions League places.

Tottenham hasn’t won the league since 1961.

“We can’t win the Premier League this season,” Mourinho said. “We can ... next season.”

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter