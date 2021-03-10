 Skip to main content
Kadeisha Buchanan helps Lyon extend Champions League unbeaten streak to record 30 games

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Lyon's Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan reacts during a Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on Aug. 26, 2020.

ALVARO BARRIENTOS/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian international Kadeisha Buchanan helped five-time defending champion Lyon extend its unbeaten streak in the UEFA Women’s Champions League to a record 30 games with a 3-1 win Wednesday at Denmark’s Brondby.

The 25-year-old centre back from Brampton, Ont., played the full 90 minutes as the French powerhouse won the round-of-16 tie 5-1 on aggregate to advance to the quarterfinals.

Lyon, which has won the competition seven times, has not lost in Champions League play since April 29, 2017, when it was beaten 1-0 by Manchester City. Its unbeaten run is a record in both men’s and women’s Champions League play.

Lyon and France captain Wendie Renard, Buchanan’s centre back partner, became the first player to record 70 wins in the competition. She also scored from the penalty spot.

Buchanan who has won 101 caps for Canada, has been named Canada Player of the Year three times.

Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming came off the bench in the 67th minute Wednesday, replacing star forward Penille Harder, in Chelsea’s 1-1 tie with Atletico Madrid in Monza, Italy. The London team advanced 3-1 on aggregate.

Canadian striker Janine Beckie and Manchester City play at Italy’s Fiorentina on Thursday. Man City won the first leg 3-0.

Paris Saint-Germain, whose roster includes Canadians Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema, play Sparta Prague on March 17 in Chomutov, Czech Republic. The French side holds a commanding 5-0 lead from the first leg.

The quarterfinal draw will be held Friday in Nyon, Switzerland, with the final eight set to play March 23-24 and March 31-April 1.

