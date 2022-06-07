England's Harry Kane scores his side's opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and England at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany. The teams tied 1-1 on June 7, 2022.Christian Charisius/The Associated Press

Harry Kane’s late penalty earned England a 1-1 draw in Germany in their Nations League game on Tuesday, when Italy and Turkey registered wins.

Kane slotted the equalizer from the spot in the 88th minute, though there was controversy over referee Carlos del Cerro Grande’s decision to award it after a VAR check as Kane looked to be offside before going down in a tangle with Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

It had looked like Jonas Hofmann’s 51st-minute goal would give Germany a measure of consolation for losing to England at the European Championship last year and condemn Gareth Southgate’s team to its second consecutive loss after its 1-0 defeat to Hungary on Saturday.

But Kane, who missed several good chances, stayed cool to convert the best chance late on.

Germany coach Hansi Flick made seven changes to the team that drew in Italy 1-1 on Saturday, while Southgate made four to the side that lost in Hungary.

Both teams’ players knelt on one knee before kickoff in a stand against racism. The Munich stadium was also illuminated in rainbow colours as a sign against homophobia.

Germany made the better start, forcing two corners early on. Kyle Walker made a potentially goal-saving clearance off the line for England.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips had to go off early after a clash with Schlotterbeck. Schlotterbeck’s 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham came on for his 14th appearance in Phillips’ place.

Hofmann had a goal ruled for offside after a lengthy VAR check, then Kane fired over an empty goal from close range after a corner at the other end.

The 18-year-old Jamal Musiala, who was playing an outstanding game, fired a good opportunity at goalkeeper Jordan Pickford toward the end of the first half. There was still time before the break for Bukayo Saka to test Manuel Neuer, then shoot another chance just wide.

Germany failed to make more of further chances after Hofmann made the breakthrough.

Italy wins

Lorenzo Pellegrini continued his impressive scoring form to help Italy beat Hungary 2-1 in Cesena.

Pellegrini finished off a well-worked team move on the stroke of halftime when Matteo Politano cut into the right side of the area and put in a low cross for the Roma midfielder to slot in at the far post.

It was Pellegrini’s second goal in as many matches for Italy, having also scored against Germany. Pellegrini scored nine times for Roma in Serie A last season and five times in the Europa Conference League to help his team win the trophy.

Nicolò Barella had scored Italy’s opener in the 30th minute. Leonardo Spinazzola controlled a long ball over the top and rolled it across the edge of the area for Barella to place a precise shot into the top left corner.

Italy was playing with renewed enthusiasm and had several chances to score a third. But the Azzurri allowed Hungary back into the game in the 61st minute when Gianluca Mancini turned a cross from substitute Attila Fiola into his own net.

It was nevertheless a convincing performance from Roberto Mancini’s team which is going through a rebuilding process again. European champion Italy did not qualify for a second consecutive World Cup and lost 3-0 to Argentina in the Finalissima last week.

Also, Turkey romped to a 6-0 win in Lithuania and Luxembourg enjoyed a 1-0 win in the Faeroe Islands.

Finland defeated Montenegro 2-0 and a goal from Smail Prevljak was enough for Bosnia-Herzegovina to defeat Romania 1-0.

Australia moves into World Cup playoff v Peru

DOHA, Qatar A late deflected goal from Ajdin Hrustic secured a 2-1 win for Australia in an Asian playoff Tuesday over the United Arab Emirates and sets up an intercontinental showdown with Peru for a spot at the World Cup in Qatar. The Australians are a win away from a fifth consecutive World Cup appearance after ending the UAE’s bid for a return to soccer’s marquee tournament for first time since 1990. Jackson Irvine steered in Martin Boyle’s strong run and pinpoint pass from the right to open the scoring for Australia in the 53rd minute but the UAE hit back minutes later through Caio Canedo to level playoff. Hrustic’s left-footed volley deflected off a defender before beating the goalkeeper minutes before the final whistle. The Socceroos have a six-day break before the playoff against Peru, which finished fifth in South American qualifying, for a place alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D at the World Cup starting in November.