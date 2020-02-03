 Skip to main content

Soccer

Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade

Kansas City, Mo.
The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate at the Power and Light District as the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 2, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kyle Rivas

The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade.

“The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade” is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials announced the celebration Sunday night, shortly after the Chiefs defeated San Francisco 31-20. The festivities will include a victory rally at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, about 1:30 p.m., shortly after the parade ends.

Schools in the area have started calling off classes so students and staff could attend. Among those pulling the plug were across the state line in Kansas City, Kansas.

“For the first time in 50 years, our Kansas City Chiefs are bringing home the Vince Lombardi trophy, and we’re all excited to celebrate with our players and fans,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a news release. He said in a tweet he “better see ALL of #ChiefsKingdom there.”

Details about the parade already had been leaking out in advance, as the city put generators in place near the site of the rally and businesses in the area made plans to close or operate on a reduced schedule. Hotels began booking up after the Chiefs won the AFC championship game.

When the Royals won the World Series in 2015, hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the parade, parking along the side of the interstate when exits clogged. Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said that those festivities showed that “no one throws a parade like Kansas City.”

Fans in Kansas City rejoice as the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. Reuters

