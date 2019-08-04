 Skip to main content

Soccer Kei Kamara scores hat trick as Colorado Rapids beat Montreal Impact 6-3

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Kei Kamara scores hat trick as Colorado Rapids beat Montreal Impact 6-3

COMMERCE CITY, Colo.
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Kei Kamara scored the second hat trick of his career and the Colorado Rapids used a flurry of first-half goals to beat the Montreal Impact 6-3 on Saturday night.

Kamara gave Colorado (6-12-5) a 2-1 lead in the 36th minute with a penalty kick and made it 3-1 in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. Three minutes later, Diego Rubio scored to make it 4-1 before halftime.

Kamara netted his hat trick with a header to cap the scoring in the 90th minute.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal (11-11-3) cut it to 4-3 with a pair of goals in the second half. Maximiliano Urruti scored in the 55th minute and Saphir Taïder converted a penalty in the 76th.

But Andre Shinyashiki scored two minutes later to help the Rapids open a two-goal lead.

Kamara opened the scoring with an own goal in the 18th minute that gave Montreal the lead. Montreal goalkeeper Evan Bush answered with an own goal in the 21st to tie it at 1.

The Impact have lost five of their last six.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter