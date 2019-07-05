 Skip to main content

Soccer LA Galaxy defeats Toronto FC 2-0

Carson
The Associated Press
Jul 4, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Toronto FC midfielder Liam Fraser (27) and LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) head the ball in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Galaxy defeated Toronto FC 2-0.

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice, Efrain Álvarez had an assist in his first MLS start and the LA Galaxy beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Thursday night.

The 17-year-old Álvarez curled in a wide cross that looped over the Toronto FC defence. Ibrahimovic headed it while jumping backward, finishing into the right side of the goal in the 75th minute.

Ibrahimovic made it 2-0 for the Galaxy (11-7-1) with his 13th goal of the season in the 89th minute. He settled Emil Cuello’s cross and tapped it past Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg. It was Cuello’s first professional assist.

Toronto FC (6-8-5) had its best chance in the 52nd minute when Alejandro Pozuelo’s shot was tipped over the bar by Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham.

Bingham had five saves for his seventh clean sheet of the season.

