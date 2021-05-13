LAFC’s Carlos Vela tops 2021 MLS salary scale with two Toronto FC players in top six

Toronto FC’s Alejandro Pozuelo and Jozy Altidore rank fourth and sixth on the 2021 Major League Soccer salary scale, according to figures released Thursday by the MLS Players Association.

Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela tops the list at US$6.3-million in guaranteed compensation, ahead of Los Angeles Galaxy striker Javier Hernandez at $6-million and Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain at US$5.79-million.

Pozuelo, TFC’s Spanish playmaker, is next at US$4.69-million with Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez fifth at US$3.89-million.

Altidore is sixth at US$3.6-million followed by Inter Miami midfielder/forward Rodolfo Pizarro (US$3.35-million), New York City FC midfielder Maxi Moralez (US$3.29-million), CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (US$3.09-million) and FC Dallas forward Franco Jara (US$2.98-million).

Canadian forward Lucas Cavallini leads the Vancouver Whitecaps at US$1.36-million.

The MLSPA figures are as of April 15, with later signings like TFC’s Yeferson Soteldo not included.

It’s the first batch of salary numbers since the league’s new collective bargaining agreement went into effect in February, 2020. The MLSPA says the average base salary for senior roster non-designated players is US$398,725 in 2021.

Toronto features four players making in excess of US$1-million, with Soteldo likely a fifth. Captain Michael Bradley is making US$1.5-million while defender Omar Gonzalez is at US$1.06-million. Defender Chris Mavinga is next at US$887,500, followed by Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio at US$876,250.

Toronto has US$770,583 tied up in goalkeepers Alex Bono (US$482,000) and Quentin Westberg (US$288,583).

Montreal has three players at US$1-million-plus with Wanyama joined by defender Kiki Struna at US$1.21-million and forward Bjorn Johnsen at US$1.04-million. Striker Romell Quioto is next at US$885,000, just ahead of defender Rudy Camacho at US$849,153.

Fullback Ali Adnan, at US$1.23-million, is second to Cavallini among Whitecap earners. Brazilian midfielder Caio Alexandre is next at US$539,583 followed by defender Erik Godoy at US$450,000 and forward Cristian Dajome at US$447,917.