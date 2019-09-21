 Skip to main content

Soccer Late goal by Fredy Montero gives Whitecaps a 1-1 draw with Columbus

Jim Morris
Vancouver, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
Fredy Montero did it again.

Montero scored on a header in the 94th minute as the Vancouver Whitecaps tied the Columbus Crew 1-1 on Saturday in Major League Soccer.

The Whitecaps had given up an early goal and looked on the ropes until Montero’s heroics. Left back Ali Adnan sent a cross into the box that a leaping Montero was able to direct into the net in the fourth minute of extra time.

Last Saturday, Montero scored in the 90th minute for a 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo.

Gyasi Zardes scored on a penalty kick in the 18th minute for Columbus (9-15-8), who have never won a game at BC Place Stadium.

The crew went ahead 1-0 after a defensive lapse gave Whitecap’s goalkeeper Zac MacMath little option but to trip up wide-open Columbus forward Pedro Santos in the penalty area. Zardes calmly stroked home his 13th goal of the year while MacMath was shown a yellow card.

Columbus have one loss in their last 11 games 4-1-6. The Crew entered the match six points behind the New England Revolution in the battle for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Whitecaps (7-15-10) who are 2-3-1 in their last six games and remain last in the Western Conference.

Vancouver had a chance to tie the match in the 56th minute. Forward Theo Blair took a shot from outside the box that clipped the foot of a Columbus defender then hit the post before goalkeeper Eloy Room was able to fall on the ball. Many in the crowd of 16,683 at BC Place Stadium were left wondering how the ball stayed out of the net.

The Whitecaps’ best first-half scoring chance came in the ninth minute. Midfielder Russell Teibert weaved between several Columbus defenders then fired a left-footed shot that Room stopped with a two-hand block.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2019.

