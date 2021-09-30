 Skip to main content
Soccer

Late goal lifts Cavalry to 3-2 win over FC Edmonton

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Daan Klomp played hero Wednesday night, scoring in the 80th minute to give Cavalry FC a 3-2 win over FC Edmonton in Canadian Premier League play.

Cavalry (9-5-5) came in on a four-game winless skid and jumped out to a 2-0 lead with first-half goals from Ben Fisk and Ahinga Bienvenu Selemani.

But Edmonton (4-9-6) rallied out of the break as Easton Ongaro scored in the 47th minute and Amer Didic put away the equalizer in the 70th.

Edmonton went down a man late in the game after Jeannot Esua was shown the red card in the 84th minute for a high kick on David Norman Jr.

PACIFIC FC 3 VALOUR FC 1

WINNIPEG — Alejandro Diaz Liceaga scored from the penalty spot in the third minute and added a second goal in first-half stoppage time as the league-leading Pacific (11-4-6) beat Valour 3-1. Victor Blasco capped the victory with a goal in the 69th minute, and Moses Dyer scored the lone tally for Valour (7-11-2) in the 30th.

HALIFAX WANDERERS 2 ATLETICO OTTAWA 1

HALIFAX — Joo Morelli Neto had a brace, including a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time, to lead the Wanderers (7-6-7) to 2-1 victory. Ryan Telfer scored in the 68th minute to chip Atletico’s (4-12-5) deficit to a single goal.

