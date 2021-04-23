 Skip to main content
Leicester beats West Brom to strengthen hold on Champions League spot

The Associated Press
Leicester's Ayoze Perez, left, duels for the ball with West Bromwich Albion's Ainsley Maitland-Niles during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, on April 22, 2021. Leicester beat West Brom 3-0.

Jamie Vardy ended his two-month goal drought as Leicester tightened its grip on a Champions League spot with a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Thursday that pushed the visitors closer to relegation.

Vardy had not netted in his previous 11 games but opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, with Jonny Evans and Kelechi Iheanacho adding goals before the break.

The win strengthened Leicester’s hold on third place, putting the Foxes four points clear of Chelsea and West Ham.

West Brom remained nine points from safety in 19th place with six games left.

Leicester reached the FA Cup final for the first time in 52 years on Sunday, and Brendan Rodgers’ team started in buoyant mood and could have gone ahead after three minutes.

Conor Townsend’s mistake allowed Iheanacho to run clean through but the forward – with 12 goals in his previous 12 games – took a heavy touch which allowed Sam Johnstone to force him wide.

But Leicester took charge with two quick strikes as Vardy ended his long wait for a goal after 23 minutes.

Youri Tielemans’ pass split the Albion defence for Timothy Castagne to run clear and find Vardy to finish for his 15th goal of the season, but just a second in 20 games.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 when Callum Robinson deflected Tielemans’ corner perfectly for Evans to hammer home a header from six yards.

Vardy glided past Townsend to tee up Iheanacho, who continued his hot streak by firing into the roof of the net.

