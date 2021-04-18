 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Leicester book FA Cup final date with Chelsea

Rob Harris
London
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The goal scored by Kelechi Iheanacho didn’t just send Leicester into a first FA Cup final since 1969. It was the first to be cheered by spectators at Wembley in more than a year.

Not since March, 2020, had fans been allowed into English football’s national stadium through three national lockdowns.

Now as coronavirus restrictions are eased, Wembley was allowed a 4,000-strong, physically-distant crowd on Sunday to witness Leicester’s 1-0 victory over Southampton to test the return of spectators.

Story continues below advertisement

While those permitted were only local residents in the north London district over the age of 18 who tested negative for COVID-19, some fans of both teams did manage to land tickets.

“We could hear a number of supporters for Leicester in the crowd so that was really, really nice,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. “It’s a step toward getting that sort of connection back because the game is nothing without the supporters.”

Returning to a game for the first time in 2021 gave Leicester supporter Pascal Mollar a chance to reflect on what he’s missed.

“I think it’s just a sense of camaraderie, isn’t it?” he said. “Obviously, you go with friends, you go with family, people you’ve often known for a long time and grown up with, just getting together and having a laugh. I think that’s something that probably communities have missed anyway, across the country and around the world recently. So this is a step back toward that I suppose, it’s going be a good thing.”

While reaching an FA Cup final is rare – and it has never won the competition – Leicester did win the Premier League so unexpectedly in 2016 and collected the League Cup in 2000.

By the time Leicester faces Chelsea in the May 15 FA Cup final, the government hopes up to 21,000 spectators will be allowed, including a sizable contingent officially from both clubs.

The pilot scheme is aimed at trying to increase the numbers up to half of the 90,000-capacity Wembley for the European Championship final on July 11.

Story continues below advertisement

Before then all Premier League grounds are set to have up to 10,000 fans allowed for the final two rounds of the season next month.

ARSENAL SETBACK

Arsenal, which was briefly allowed 2,000 spectators in December, might be glad not to have a disillusioned fan base at the Emirates Stadium to show its discontent during a miserable season.

It took a goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time from Arsenal substitute Eddie Nketiah to rescue a 1-1 draw on Sunday against a Fulham side fighting relegation, tapping in a rebound to cancel out Josh Maja’s penalty.

On the day Arsenal was linked to plans for a breakaway European Super League, the north London club was ninth in the Premier League – nine points from the four Champions League spots.

“When you face the games like today and you produce what you produce, you have to win it,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “That’s what the top teams are doing consistently in the league, and when you don’t do it then obviously the consequences are that you are where you are.”

MANCHESTER UNITED CLOSES GAP

Manchester United moved within eight points of Manchester City with a 3-1 victory over Burnley. It could be too late to return to the top of the league with just six games left to reel in its neighbour.

Story continues below advertisement

United had to show resilience after Mason Greenwood’s opener at the start of the second half was quickly cancelled out by James Tarkowski’s header. Greenwood’s deflected strike restored the lead in the 84th before a stoppage-time tap-in from Edinson Cavani.

“Our fitness, confidence and belief has improved so much this season compared to last year,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “That’s big, big progress. [Catching City] is probably unrealistic but stranger things have happened in football and we’ve just got to do our job and see what everyone else does.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies