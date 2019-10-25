 Skip to main content

Soccer

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Leicester City ties biggest EPL winning margin in 9-0 rout of Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Leicester's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring his side's ninth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Leicester City at St Mary's stadium in Southampton, England Friday, Oct., 25.

The Associated Press

Leicester scored five first-half goals and another four after the break to destroy 10-man Southampton 9-0 on Friday and tie the biggest win in Premier League history.

Manchester United beat Ipswich by the same score in 1995, three years after the English top tier was rebranded.

Brendan Rodgers’s Leicester moved second in the league as Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both scored hat tricks at a wet St. Mary’s stadium.

Story continues below advertisement

Ryan Bertrand became the first Premier League player to receive a red card after a VAR review for an incident in the buildup to the first goal in the 10th minute.

Leicester trails Liverpool by five points, and is ahead of third-place Manchester City by one point. Man City hosts Aston Villa on Saturday, and Liverpool hosts Tottenham in the 10th round’s standout game on Sunday.

Ben Chilwell scored only his second goal for Leicester with a tight-angled left-footed shot to put the visitors ahead. Southampton quickly received another blow when Bertrand was ejected on review for stretching over the top of the ball and his studs making contact with Perez’s shin before the goal.

It got worse for the hosts – and goalkeeper Angus Gunn – when Leicester broke down the left to make it 2-0 in the 17th minute with Youri Tielemans given time to score.

Tielemans then set up Perez who made it 3-0 inside 20 minutes with his first goal for Leicester.

Chilwell’s cross picked out Perez whose impressive strike put the visitors 4-0 ahead in the 39th, and Vardy had time to add a fifth before the break with Southampton jeered off the field.

Perez got his hat trick in the 57th and Vardy triggered an exodus of Saints fans with his second goal a minute later for 7-0. James Maddison curled in a free kick for the eighth goal with five minutes to go, and Vardy scored from the penalty spot right at the end for his hat trick.

Story continues below advertisement

Southampton, which was unchanged like Leicester, dropped into the relegation zone behind 17th-place Newcastle on goal difference. The Saints haven’t won at home since April.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter