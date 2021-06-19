Lewandowski gives Poland 1-1 draw against Spain at Euro 2020

Open this photo in gallery Poland's forward Robert Lewandowski, right, challenges Spain's midfielder Rodri during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Spain and Poland at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain, on June 19, 2021. LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski helped keep Poland alive at the European Championship by scoring a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Spain.

Alvaro Morata ended his scoring drought by putting Spain ahead in the 25th minute, but Lewandowski evened things in the 54th with a header for only his third goal with the national team at a major tournament.

Spain striker Gerard Moreno missed a penalty kick shortly after Lewandowski’s goal, and Morata then missed an open net after after the ball rebounded off the post.

Story continues below advertisement

The result leaves Sweden at the top of Group E with four points after its win over Slovakia on Friday. Slovakia is second with three points while Spain has two. Poland still has a chance of advancing at Euro 2020 despite being last in the group with one point.

Poland midfielder Kacper Kozowski became the youngest player in the history of the European Championship after going on as a substitute.

The 17-year-old Kozowski went on in the second half just before Lewandowski scored.

Kozowski was born on Oct. 16, 2003. England midfielder Jude Bellingham held the milestone for only six days. Bellingham was born on June 29, 2003. He was used as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Croatia on Sunday.