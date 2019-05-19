 Skip to main content

Lionel Messi hits 50 goals for Barcelona, while Manchester City sweeps to fourth trophy this year in England

Joseph Wilson
Barcelona
The Associated Press
Lionel Messi scored twice to hit the 50-goal mark for the sixth time in his career on Sunday while Real Madrid put a fittingly poor ending to its worst season in recent memory after losing in the final round of the Spanish league.

Messi scored his 49th and 50th goals in all competitions this season to give Barcelona a 2-2 draw at Eibar and finished as the league’s top scorer with 36 goals for the Spanish champions.

This is the sixth season Messi has finished as the top La Liga scorer, equalling a record held by Athletic Bilbao striker Telmo Zarra from the 1950s.

Story continues below advertisement

Barcelona, which had clinched the league title with three rounds to play, will now look to also retain the Copa del Rey title next weekend when it faces Valencia. Its chance of a rare treble of major titles was ended by Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals.

Messi moved four goals ahead of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé, who has 32 in the French league with a round left, as the top scorer in Europe’s major domestic leagues.

Champion Barcelona, Atletico, Madrid and fourth-place Valencia qualify for the Champions League. Getafe, Sevilla and Espanyol took the Europa League spots. Girona, Huesca and Rayo Vallecano were relegated.

In England, Raheem Sterling scored a hat trick as Manchester City completed the first sweep of English men’s football trophies by routing Watford 6-0 in a record-equalling FA Cup final victory margin on Saturday.

The fourth piece of silverware was sealed with four different scorers at Wembley Stadium, with David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus also netting in the humiliation of Watford.

Victory for Pep Guardiola’s side came a week after the Premier League trophy was retained to join the League Cup and Community Shield already in City’s possession.

But the unprecedented achievement by football’s costliest squad comes against the backdrop of investigations into City’s compliance into football’s spending rules that could lead to the Abu Dhabi-owned team being banned from the Champions League.

With files from The Canadian Press

